

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the regulator will use all policy tools to handle the 'downside' risks faced by the economy as the country eyes a second wave of the Covid-19 crisis.



Bailey also said he believed Britain and the European Union should be able to reach a trade deal.



Separately, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government is considering additional local Covid-19 restrictions for parts of northern England.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,957 after ending on a flat note the previous day.



GVC Holdings rallied 3.4 percent after the bookmaker raised earnings expectations for 2020.



Tobacco company Imperial Brands edged up slightly. The company said it expects full-year net revenue to be broadly flat.



Hargreaves Lansdown shares slumped 5.6 percent despite the financial services company making a good start to the financial year.



easyJet dropped half a percent. The airline said it expects to report a group headline loss before tax in the range of 815 million pounds to 845 million pounds for the financial year 2020.



In economic releases, U.K. firms reported further rise in hiring activity in September and job vacancies climbed for the first time since February, the latest KPMG and REC Report on Jobs revealed.



According to the report compiled by IHS Markit, permanent placement grew the most in nearly two years, and temp billings expanded at the quickest rate since the end of 2018. The upturn was driven by the reopening of the economy and the recommencement of projects.



