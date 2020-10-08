ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Issue of Equity



Issue of new shares for proceeds of £45,000



Anglesey Mining plc announces that it has issued 2,500,000 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 1.3% of the company's current issued share capital, at 1.8 pence per share following the exercise of warrants. These warrants were granted as part of the placing of 12.5 million shares which took place on 24 August 2020.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The new ordinary shares of 1 pence each issued in respect of this transaction will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the company and are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market on 9 October 2020.

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is now 201,975,732 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights; there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Anglesey Mining plc

Anglesey is carrying out development and exploration work at its 100% owned Parys Mountain zinc-copper-lead deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 2.1 million tonnes at 6.9% combined base metals in the indicated category and 4.1 million tonnes at 5.0% combined base metals in the inferred category

Anglesey holds a 10.0% interest, and management rights to the Grangesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with a right of first refusal to increase its interest by a further 50.1%.

Anglesey also has 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited which holds direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Hooley, Chief Executive +07785-572517

Danesh Varma, Finance Director 07740-932766

Thomas Smith, ETX Capital, 020-73921432

