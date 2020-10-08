Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.: Achieve Life Sciences Announces to Present at the MicroCap Best Ideas Conference, October 13, 2020

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that it has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually October 13th - 16th, 2020.

Mr. John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer of Achieve Life Science's, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13th at 3:30 p.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay - http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha. The Best Ideas Bowl is sure to have some big winners too.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.1,2 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2

Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

References

1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.

2 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

Media Contact

Glenn Silver

Glenn.Silver@Finnpartners.com

(646) 871-8485

Investor Relations Contact

Jason Wong

jwong@bplifescience.com

(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

SOURCE: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609373/Achieve-Life-Sciences-Announces-to-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Best-Ideas-Conference-October-13-2020