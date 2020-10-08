

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported third quarter revenue of $196.4 million, an increase of 5.3% from a year ago. For the month of September, revenue was $65.5 million, an increase of 8.4% from last year.



ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES noted this represents a quarterly six year high. The company said it continues to benefit from strong growth in its DDIC revenue following a tightening of the supply chain, inventory and capacity in the first half of 2020, as it works with customers to efficiently meet higher demand levels.



