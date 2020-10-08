The global breast biopsy device market size is poised to grow by USD 504.94 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005108/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rising incidence rate of breast cancer has been providing significant business growth opportunities to market vendors. Prominent vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and obtaining approvals for their offerings. They have been leveraging various platforms such as conferences to gain exposure and increase awareness about breast cancer. Furthermore, various governments and private organizations are providing funding and grants to vendors to create innovative products with technologically advanced solutions to detect breast cancer at early stages. These factors will significantly contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major breast biopsy device market growth came from the biopsy needles and systems segment. Breast biopsy needles are primarily used for collecting breast tissue from the suspicious areas of the breast during a breast biopsy. Needle biopsies are majorly performed as minimally invasive biopsy procedures for a better assessment of breast cancer in an outpatient setting. The need for highly skilled operators to handle imaging modalities and the reduced technical complexities of this method are driving the demand for breast biopsy needles for the extraction of normal tissues for biopsy.
- North America was the largest breast biopsy devices market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. High technology adoption among the healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, the prevalence of breast cancer, and awareness among patients about mammograms that helps to identify breast cancer incidence will significantly drive breast biopsy devices market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- The global breast biopsy device market is concentrated. Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Planmed Oy, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this breast biopsy device market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the breast biopsy device market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/breast-biopsy-devices-market-size-industry-analysis
Shift Toward the Adoption of Breast Biopsy Robot Systems will be a Key Market Trend
The shift toward the adoption of breast biopsy robot systems is one of the key breast biopsy device market trends. The demand for accurate and efficient surgical procedures has increased the demand for robotic platforms, surgical navigation systems, and artificial intelligence in breast biopsy devices. Vendors are focusing on developing technologically advanced equipment to reduce human errors and improve the quality of the breast biopsy process. AI-enabled devices can help doctors in obtaining accurate data and providing efficient screening to patients.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Breast biopsy device Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist breast biopsy device market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the breast biopsy device market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the breast biopsy device market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breast biopsy device market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Biopsy needles and systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Biopsy image-guided systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Breast cancer specialty centers and clinics
- Others
Market Segmentation by Modality
- Market segments
- Stereotactic X-ray guided breast biopsy
- Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy
- MRI-guided breast biopsy
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Argon Medical Devices Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- Planmed Oy
- Scion Medical Technologies LLC
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005108/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/