Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 259.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 252.94p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---