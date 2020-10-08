Veeva Site Connect and Veeva eConsent advance industry's move to paperless and patient-centric clinical trials

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the first two applications built on the Veeva Clinical Network, the industry's only solution that links sponsors, clinical research sites, and patients for paperless, patient-centric trials. Veeva Site Connect connects sponsors and clinical research sites to enable paperless information exchange throughout a trial. With Veeva eConsent, clinical researchers can digitize the consent process with patients and review boards, while delivering transparency to sponsors.

"Paper and manual processes are slowing trial execution and impacting the patient experience," said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Vault R&D. "By bringing together the growing community of research sites using Veeva SiteVault with the many sponsors leveraging the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, we aim to accelerate the move to paperless and patient-centric clinical trials. Veeva Clinical Network will enable faster studies and make it easier for patients to participate in trials."

Veeva Site Connect Now Available to Automate Information Sharing

Veeva Site Connect transforms information sharing between sites and sponsors from manual, paper-based transfers to an automated, digital exchange. By linking site operations on Veeva SiteVault to sponsor operations on Vault Clinical, key clinical trial processes are more efficient, including startup document exchange, safety letter distribution, site payment letters, and study closeout transfers. Automating information exchange improves site engagement and satisfaction, while allowing sites to focus more on patient care.

"Manually maintaining trial information and limited visibility into key study documents results in a lot of duplicate effort across sponsors and sites," said Peter Sallstig, global head development division, senior vice president corporate officer at Santen, a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology with products now reaching patients in over 60 countries. "Veeva Site Connect enables us to automatically link content between Veeva Vault eTMF and Veeva SiteVault for real-time document management, more efficient collaboration, and better execution."

Veeva Site Connect is available today, with early adopters including a top 20 pharmaceutical company, a top 10 medical device company, and a leading research hospital.

Veeva eConsent to Make Patient Participation Easier in Clinical Trials

Veeva eConsent is a free solution for sites and patients that transforms the current paper-based consent process into a digital creation, approval, and exchange process. Sites can use Veeva eConsent to tailor sponsor-provided consents to the requirements of their ethics boards. The approved consent is then delivered to a patient's mobile device for their consent, while providing sponsors visibility throughout the process.

"The informed consent process in clinical trials has been historically paper-based and inefficient," said Jill Janssen, director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Veeva eConsent reduces complex and time-consuming paperwork to improve compliance and enhance the patient experience."

Veeva eConsent is planned for availability in early 2021. Learn more about Veeva eConsent and Veeva Site Connect at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, 13-14 October, 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up-to-date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions-including data, software, and services-for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005437/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com