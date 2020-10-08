EVIO, Inc. Expands CDB Product Stability Studies Internationally

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / EVIO, Inc. (the "Company" or "EVIO") (OTC PINK:EVIO), is proud to announce the launch of our first set of international accelerated cannabinoid shelf life & stability tests in conjunction with our subsidiary, Keystone Labs, in Alberta, Canada. This new and developing aspect of cannabis testing offers significant potential for EVIO to again be a leader in the rapidly expanding market of cannabis THC, CBD & Hemp testing.

This study was triggered by a deadline set by the British food regulators (FSA) for their new CBD food rules. These new regulations stipulate that after March 31, 2021, only products that have "submitted a valid application will be allowed to remain on the market," which includes product stability.

EVIO Labs CEO William Waldrop noted, "This developing need in the cannabis market creates a great opportunity for EVIO to get ahead of the competition with a process that has barriers to entry and requires meaningful specialization. Our geographic presence in key THC, CBD, and Hemp markets gives us a path for becoming a leader in this unique aspect testing, which we feel confident will become an expected requirement in the US and Canada. Getting ahead of this now will give us an early mover advantage on a process that offers EVIO significant revenue growth, in addition to notably improved margins."

EVIO Labs can now help USA based CBD companies meet more international requirements by facilitating accelerated stability tests for the purpose of international sales. EVIO will be implementing this testing service in all of its labs and marketing the new ability to help companies with this need.

Since launching nationally targeted CBD and Hemp product marketing initiatives on the heels of the 2018 Farm Bill approval, the launch of our website www.hemptesting.com , and the explosion of the availability of CBD products, the Company has driven new revenue growth by testing hemp flower and a myriad of hemp and CBD manufactured products from around the US. The Company has created the Hemp and CBD Safety Panel test, focused on providing manufacturers and distributors a comprehensive suite of tests that gives clients the utmost confidence in the purity and potency of their products. The company anticipates both hemp and CBD trends to continue, further expanding EVIO's market position.

EVIO Labs is a provider of cannabis, hemp, and CBD testing. EVIO maintains licensed and accredited cannabis, CBD, and hemp full-service testing laboratory operations, and provides clients with quality analytical, R&D, and consulting services to produce the best, compliant products. EVIO provides quality assurance to consumers that the potency listed on the label matches what is in the package, and that the product is free of harmful contaminants.

