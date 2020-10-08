Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships partners with GoTV Live; Creates unique XFC Channel with exclusive XFC content

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The Xtreme Fighting Championships Channel is coming to GoTV Live.

Through the GoTV app, starting on Nov. 6 on Channel 101, MMA fans around the world will have access to hundreds of hours of exclusive XFC content, including original content, behind-the-scenes footage, and all the best fights from the XFC vault.

XFC President Myron Molotky is thrilled to announce another unique venue for MMA fans to experience and enjoy XFC content heading into XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta, LIVE on NBC Sports Network.

"This is a knockout for MMA fans around the world," Molotky said. "We're extremely excited to enter this partnership with GoTV to provide our fans with the kind of content they crave. If you're an MMA fan, the XFC's Channel 101 is made for you."

Mike Estrada, CEO of Global Oculus Media and the GoTV OTT Network added, 'We're excited to provide a global audience the best of MMA with over 200 hours of fights, competitions, and dedicated programming." He added, "The new Global Oculus Sports is part of our new GoTV Live Network I designed to offer dedicated local and live TV channels so it made complete sense to offer the MMA Fans a 24/7 XFC Channel."

Gayle Dickie, CEO of Gamer World News who understands the value of a highly engaged fan base, brought the XFC Channel to Global Oculus Media's GoTv.live commented, "Mike's idea to address the most loyal MMA fans may soon extend beyond the hardcore and even casual fans. With XFC's global ecosystem of XFC YoungGuns, XFC Tournaments and XFC SuperFight Series, we're excited to push the envelope."

GoTV formally launches Nov. 6, 2020. You can find the XFC 24/7 programming on GoTV's Channel 101. Sign up now at GoTVhd.com.

XFC 43 is slated for Nov. 11 with contingencies in place for a future date should health and travel conditions in the United States require sliding later. Announcements about international distribution of XFC 43 as well as production and talent hires are forthcoming.

The announcement of the XFC channel on GoTV follows the completion a full company name change from Duke Mountain Resources to Xtreme Fighting Championships effective October, 7th 2020. The company ticker symbol remains DKMR.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About GoTV HD

GoTV HD is a new breed of OTT Live Broadcast Platform Entertainment fully controlled and owned by Global Oculus Media LLC. The OTT service is established to provide Live TV with rewind capabilities to US and worldwide markets accessible on web, mobile (iOS and Android) and Smart TV. This service caters to the underserved audiences and cord cutters with a freemium model for basic channels, subscription offers in skinny bundles, prepaid service that can be distributed in 11,000 brick-and-mortar locations. The network provides unparalleled speeds through its exclusive global telecom carriers with domestic and international network capabilities. The network has transport and Pay-per-view capabilities with unique positioning in the cable and OTT market distribution around the world. GO LIVE...GO STREAM...GO ANYWHERE.

Contact:

Jim Barnes

www.XFCMMA.net

XFC Hotline:(850) 598-8828

Jim@xfcmma.net

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

