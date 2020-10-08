Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Adastra Labs in 50% aller Cannabisgeschäfte präsent! Das 200 Mio. CAD Umsatzszenario wird Realität...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.10.2020 | 13:10
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 8

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Special Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a Special Dividend of 13p per Ordinary Share, which will be paid on 13 November 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 16 October 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 15 October 2020.

This dividend distributes to shareholders substantially all of the undistributed current year revenue and the Company's revenue reserve. This is in line with the Board's intentions announced on 29 July 2020 in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with Murray Income Trust PLC by means of a section 110 scheme of reconstruction under the Insolvency Act 1986.

Shareholders with automatic dividend reinvestment arrangements should note that this dividend will not be available for automatic reinvestment and will be paid in cash.

for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

8 October 2020

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.