NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 October 2020 were: 164.40p Capital only 165.28p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 7th October 2020, the Company has 80,104,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,257,261 which are held in treasury.