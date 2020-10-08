Gryphon Strategies Advances Growth Strategy with Key Acquisition

Global leader in the investigations and business intelligence fields expands U.S. West Coast operations by acquiring Los Angeles-based Cowley Advisory Group, a boutique investigations and intelligence consulting firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Strategies, LLC (gryphon-strategies.com) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Los Angeles-based Cowley Advisory Group (cowleyadvisory.com). Cowley's experience in conducting complex investigations will supplement Gryphon's long-standing strength in business intelligence and litigation support.

Cowley Advisory Group, experts in high-stakes investigations, bring an extensive track record in corporate fraud and internal investigations, due diligence, theft of intellectual property, and fact gathering in support of commercial litigation. The Cowley team has earned a leading reputation as "go-to investigators" who blend investigative skill with responsive, hands-on service and consistently deliver superior results.

"This strategic acquisition expands our presence on the West Coast, allows us to broaden the services that we can offer our clients and extends our on-the-ground resources domestically and internationally," said Jay Dawdy, CEO of Gryphon.

Cowley will be merged into Gryphon as its West Coast operation. Tom Cowley, the firm's founder is a former FBI agent with over 35 years of investigative, compliance and security experience in both the public and private sectors. Tom will stay on as a Senior Advisor for one year and will thereafter serve on the Gryphon Advisory Board. Nicole Moss, a Partner at Cowley will join the Gryphon team as a Partner in the firm's litigation support and investigations practice group.

"We are excited to be joining Gryphon as it allows us to further expand the services we can offer our clients. As part of a larger firm with a breadth of resources, a well-developed infrastructure and wider footprint, we will have the flexibility to service larger projects in multiple jurisdictions," said Tom Cowley, Managing Partner of Cowley Advisory Group.

At Gryphon, the quality, accuracy and reliability of its work is paramount, and they are known and appreciated for their superior service and client responsiveness. The company prides itself on recruiting and retaining top talent as evidenced by the tenure of its senior management team and the addition of Cowley's expert team.

"Acquiring Cowley Advisory Group and its expert team supports our growth objectives by adding seasoned talent and additional depth of expertise to our team, while building on our established success in supporting complex investigations," Dawdy, Gryphon's CEO, added.

About Gryphon

Gryphon partners with clients across the globe to help them assess new opportunities and tackle their most complex problems, often in challenging and opaque markets.

As leaders in the investigations and business intelligence fields, we are known for doing it differently. By blending data and evidence with human insight, our consultants provide clients with the intelligence needed to make the right decisions.

Gryphon's diverse, global teams bring deep expertise and a range of perspectives to their work in complex due diligence, internal investigations, cutting-edge data mining and analytics, litigation support and global strategic advisory.

With offices in New York and London, we work in a collaborative model across the firm, supported by our extensive network of local contacts on the ground and country experts, to deliver powerful results that help our clients gain an edge.

Our relentless focus on delivering actionable insight, powerful intelligence, and industry-leading analytics has earned us a market-leading reputation across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia.

For more information about Gryphon visit www.gryphon-strategies.com

For more information about Cowley Advisory Group visit www.cowleyadvisory.com