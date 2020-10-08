The global furniture market size is poised to grow by USD 113.61 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growth of the real estate sector and increasing residential and commercial construction are some of the factors which will boost the demand for furniture in the forthcoming years. Significant investments have been made for infrastructural development in developed economies along with favorable government initiatives and urbanization in emerging economies. There has also been a rise in the number of renovation and modification projects in countries such as the US, China, and India. Such market developments are increasing the demand for furniture across the world, thus leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major furniture market growth came from home furniture segment. Urbanization in emerging economies and the growth of the real estate sector in developed economies are some of the factors boosting the demand for home furniture. The increasing government initiatives for urban housing development and the rising demand for multifunctional furniture will also contribute to furniture market growth in the home segment.

APAC was the largest furniture market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the onset of urbanization and the increasing disposable income in emerging economies will significantly drive furniture market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global furniture market is fragmented. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berco Designs, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this furniture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global furniture market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Number of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships will be a Key Market Trend

Several vendors in the global furniture market are entering into strategic alliances and partnerships to enhance their operational efficiency. Such strategic alliances and acquisitions will also allow vendors to offer end-to-end furniture solutions, expand their range of services, and transform themselves into global lifestyle brands. For instance, IKEA acquired 49% stake in Traemand Group, a kitchen installation partner in the US. This increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships has been identified as one of the critical furniture market trend, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of furniture market vendors

