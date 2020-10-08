The benefits of a more complete revascularization with Impella heart pumps in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients and the value of Impella protocol-based treatment for survival and native heart recovery in cardiogenic shock patients will be highlighted at TCT Connect, the 32nd annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. Throughout the virtual conference, October 14-18, leading physicians will present data about the benefits of Impella therapy, while Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) will offer virtual training around access, closure and patient management skills to achieve improved outcomes.

The latest data from the PROTECT III trial has been selected as a TCT Connect 2020 "Best of Abstract" and will be presented by William O'Neill, MD, on Thursday, October 15 at 3:25 p.m. EDT. This presentation will be an update to the PROTECT III data presented at TCT 2019 which demonstrated a reduction in the primary endpoint of death, stroke, myocardial infarction and repeat procedures at 90 days with Impella-supported Protected PCI, compared to the PROTECT II Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT). The PROTECT series of FDA clinical studies, which includes PROTECT I, the PROTECT II RCT and PROTECT III, is the largest-ever FDA study of hemodynamically supported high-risk PCI patients.

Abiomed is hosting two e-satellite symposia where renowned interventionalists will present data and best practices for using Impella technology to improve outcomes in both high-risk PCI and cardiogenic shock.

The first symposium will feature best practices for using percutaneous mechanical circulatory support to enable complete revascularization in complex and sick patients, including COVID-19 patients. It is chaired by Cindy Grines, MD, chief scientific officer of Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute in Atlanta and president of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI).

The schedule for this symposium is below:

Protected PCI in COVID-19 Era: The Rise in Importance of Complete Revascularization

Saturday, October 17

2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

Chair: Cindy Grines, MD

Presenters:

The second symposium will highlight the importance of adopting best practices in AMI cardiogenic shock. It features Giuseppe Tarantini, MD, PhD, director of interventional cardiology at Padua University, and president of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology-GISE.

The schedule for this symposium is below:

Achieving >70% AMI Cardiogenic Shock Survival: Best Practices from Around the World

Sunday, October 18

10:00-11:00 a.m. EDT

Chair: William O'Neill, MD

Presenters:

Achieving >70% AMI Cardiogenic Shock Survival: Insight from National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative

William O'Neill, MD

William O'Neill, MD Efficacy and Safety of All Impella Use in Japanese Patients with Drug-Resistant Acute HF: Insight from Japan J-PVAD Study

Junya Ako, MD

Junya Ako, MD Importance of Timing and Impact of Extensive Revascularization on Long-Term Survival in Cardiogenic Shock: Insights from European Multi-Center Studies

Giuseppe Tarantini, MD, PhD

Giuseppe Tarantini, MD, PhD Closing Summation, RECOVER III and Intro to RECOVER IV

William O'Neill, MD

TCT Connect attendees are also invited to visit Abiomed's virtual booth, which will open at 7:00 a.m. EDT on October 14 on ProtectedPCI.com, to learn more about the Impella heart pump portfolio and watch training videos on topics such as single access techniques, utilizing the left ventricular waveform, managing Impella positioning, the SmartAssist platform, and cardiogenic shock best practices. In addition, the virtual booth will highlight all the new Impella data being presented during TCT Connect.

In all, Impella will be featured in more than 20 abstracts and presentations at TCT Connect, including topics such as:

Intermediate-Term Left Ventricular Function Following Non-Emergent Impella Protected PCI: Restore EF Study

Session: Cardiogenic Shock and Hemodynamic Support

Mitul Patel, MD

Wednesday, October 14

8:00 a.m. EDT

Session: Cardiogenic Shock and Hemodynamic Support

Mark Anderson, MD

Wednesday, October 14

8:00 a.m. EDT

Session: TCT Connect 2020 Best of Abstracts

William O'Neill, MD

Thursday, October 15

3:25 p.m. EDT

ABOUT IMPELLA HEART PUMPS

The Impella 2.5 and Impella CP devices are U.S. FDA PMA approved to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) such as stenting or balloon angioplasty, to reopen blocked coronary arteries. The Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella CP with SmartAssist, Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist are U.S. FDA approved heart pumps used to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock, and have the unique ability to enable native heart recovery, allowing patients to return home with their own heart. The Impella RP is U.S. FDA approved to treat right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant or open-heart surgery. The Impella RP is also authorized for emergency use by healthcare providers (HCPs) in the hospital setting for providing temporary right ventricular support for up to 14 days in critical care patients with a body surface area =1.5 m2, for the treatment of acute right heart failure or decompensation caused by complications related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including pulmonary embolism (PE). The Impella RP has not been cleared or approved for the treatment of acute right heart failure or decompensation caused by complications related to COVID-19. Impella Left Ventricular (LV) Support Systems are also authorized for emergency use by HCPs in the hospital setting for providing temporary (= 4 days for Impella 2.5, Impella CP, and Impella CP with SmartAssist; and 14 days for Impella 5.0 and Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist) LV unloading and support to treat critical care patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection who are undergoing ECMO treatment and who develop pulmonary edema while on V-A ECMO support or late cardiac decompensation from myocarditis while on V-V ECMO support. The authorized Impella LV Support Systems have neither been cleared or approved for the authorized indication for use. The Impella RP and Impella LV Support Systems have been authorized for the above emergency use by FDA under an EUA and have been authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

In Europe, the Impella 2.5, Impella CP and Impella CP with SmartAssist are CE marked for treatment of high-risk PCI and AMI cardiogenic shock patients for up to 5 days. Impella 5.0 and Impella LD are CE marked to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock for up to 10 days. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is CE marked to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock for up to 30 days. The Impella RP is CE marked to treat right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, open-heart surgery, or refractory ventricular arrhythmia. To learn more about the Impella platform of heart pumps, including their approved indications and important safety and risk information associated with the use of the devices, please visit www.impella.com.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com. Abiomed, Impella, Impella 2.5, Impella 5.0, Impella 5.5, Impella LD, Impella CP, Impella RP, SmartAssist and Impella Connect are registered trademarks of Abiomed, Inc., and are registered in the U.S. and certain foreign countries. Impella BTR, Impella ECP, CVAD Study and STEMI DTU Study are pending trademarks of Abiomed, Inc.

