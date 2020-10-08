Halberd Corporation CEO Update Letter - October, 2020

Greetings From the CEO and Staff at Halberd Corporation! (OTC PINK:HALB)

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / This initial CEO Letter reflects a summary of major accomplishments since I began my tenure at Halberd Corporation. Going forward, I intend to provide update letters to our shareholders and the public on a quarterly basis.

A LOOK BACK

Since I began at Halberd back in May, I have been working on assembling a talented team of technical and business leaders (who, like me, are willing to work for "out of the money" stock warrants as their sole compensation) and set the direction for research and development of detection and treatment of coronavirus.

Recruited the "Best-of-the-Best" from Premier Biomedical, Inc. to join Halberd Corporation. Their experience and dedication to bringing the technology to market allowed us to hit the ground running.

Appointed Dr. Mitchell S. Felder as a Consultant to the Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Patricio Reyes was appointed as Chief Technical Officer and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board.

Drs. Abdon Nanhay and Edson Brito, of Brazil, and Dr. Gregory George of Sharon Regional Hospital Network agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board.

Carl Eller, Retired NFL Players Association President, agreed to serve as a consultant.

Secured license to two issued patents on an extracorporeal treatment process, previously held by Premier Biomedical.

Established Coronavirus as clinical target for extracorporeal patent application.

Secured license to three provisional patent applications for Coronavirus work.

Secured required non-dilutive funding to start work at a research facility.

Conducted and completed a search for an ideal university partner, selecting a world-class organization with outstanding research personnel.

Began working with our university partner on September 1, 2020, and established bi-weekly technology review meetings to track progress and guide research direction as needed.

Recently acquired license to a fourth provisional patent application targeting coronavirus prevention and treatment.

Developed a unique antibody that conjoins Covid disease antigens and has exceeded expectations in testing to date!

A LOOK FORWARD

In the coming quarter, our plans will center on development of antibodies for the detection and treatment of Covid-19:

Initiate in-depth testing of our unique Covid antibody and determine its applicability toward: A Covid Preventative in the form of a nasal spray as a potential alternative to a vaccine!!! A convenient and non-invasive rapid and accurate Covid Diagnostic test; An effective Covid Therapeutic utilizing Halberd's patented extracorporeal technology.

File patent application(s) on our unique Covid antibody(ies).

Initiate studies to investigate commercial potential for Halberd's intellectual property.

Explore other potential applications for Halberd's patented extracorporeal technology, such as PTSD, Cancer, etc.

SUMMARY

In summary, we believe we are off to a very good start. The team has delivered an outstanding first quarter of operation. We have secured a world-class university research partner and they have exceeded even my optimistic expectations in tangible R&D results to-date. We believe we have developed one of the best, if not the best, Covid-19 antibody and are continuing to pursue three potential applications for its use: a Preventative; a Diagnostic; and a Therapeutic.

We recognize the importance of developing a relationship with a large, established pharmaceutical firm and/or major investment capital in order expedite FDA certification, manufacture and distribution of any potential products. In that vein, we remain open to discussions with partner candidates.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

