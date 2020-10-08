Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) Delivers Touchless Temperature Scanners and UV-C Room Sterilizers to Schools as Pandemic Cases Increase Among Children

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced that it has successfully deployed a suite of its sterilization products and "Safe-Scan" temperature scanners to a local San Diego school district. The district has already implemented these products in their classrooms and across the school campus which have been in use since the re-opening of the school. The adoption of these added safety measures could not come at a better time as the flu season approaches and the increased threat of the pandemic looms.

More than 587,000 children in the US have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic reported the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. The same association also found that 74,553 child cases were reported between September 3rd- 17th which represents a 15% increase in this group over two weeks. As schools continue to open up with modified or regular schedules it is critical that new safety standards are put into place.

OPTEC International CEO stated, "We are extremely happy to be able to distribute our sterilization products to schools helping to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and parents. We believe this is the beginning of a standardized approach to safety protocols when it comes to returning to schools, and hope to continue to serve this population at large. Since the addition of the Safe Scanners and Rovers to the local school district, amidst extremely positive testimonials, inquiries and discussions are in process for several other large school districts coast to coast."

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

