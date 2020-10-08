

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices declined further in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.0 percent fall in August.



Prices for communication fell 8.1 percent yearly in September and those of clothing and footwear declined 5.8 percent.



Prices for furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance, and transport decreased by 3.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.2 percent annually in September, following a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP decline 0.4 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



