ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with "Company of the Year" award at the annual Network Computing award ceremony held virtually in London on October 2, 2020. Additionally, the company's model EX63000E appliance has been voted "Hardware Product of the Year." Winners are determined by end-user IT staff and reseller partner voting, so receipt of this award is especially important; it heralds the collective voices of ExaGrid's customers and partners, and further validates the excellence of ExaGrid's unique tiered backup storage architecture and customer support model.

"We could not be more humbled to win 'Company of the Year.' Our customers and partners continue to stand behind us," said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. "For many organizations, choosing the right backup storage solution is difficult, but we pride ourselves providing on a product that offers the most cost-effective method. We believe ExaGrid EX63000E was chosen as the 'Hardware Product of the Year' as it delivers the fastest backups, the fastest restores, a scale-out storage architecture that grows as data grows while maintaining a fixed-length backup window, all at the lowest cost, with a new and innovative ransomware recovery story. ExaGrid supports up to 32 EX63000E appliances in a single scale-out system for a 2PB full backup with an ingest rate of over 400TB/hr. This is the largest and fastest backup storage system on the market. We thank our customers and reseller partners and also Network Computing for continuing to support the industry with these annual awards."

Backing up to low-cost disk is fast for backups and restores, however, with longer-term retention, the amount of disk required becomes extremely expensive. To reduce the amount of disk for long-term retention, deduplication appliances reduce the amount of storage and cost, however the deduplication is performed inline on the way to the disk which slows down backups to about one-third the performance of disk. Also, the data is only stored in deduplicated format resulting in extremely slow restores and VM boots as the data has to be reassembled, or rehydrated, for each request. In addition, deduplication appliances are scale-up storage which only adds storage capacity as data grows resulting in backup windows that continue to grow as data grows, expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence.

ExaGrid is different by providing tiered backup storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

ExaGrid provides tiered backup storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

