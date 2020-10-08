

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate fell in July, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 16.8 percent in July from 18.0 percent in June. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 17.1 percent.



The latest rise in unemployment was the lowest since April, when it was 15.9 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 31,386 persons to 773,641 in July from 805,027 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 37.8 percent in July from 34.0 percent in the same month last year.



The employment decreased by 64,500 to 3.73 million persons in July from 3.84 million a year ago.



