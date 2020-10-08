

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices declined further in September, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 0.58 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.33 percent decrease in August. Economists had expected a 0.30 percent decline.



Prices of fuels and lubricants fell 16.49 percent as the international oil prices plummeted.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.11 percent in September.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.24 percent annually in September and fell 0.18 percent from the previous month.



Separate data showed that the wholesale prices declined 8.12 percent annually in September, following a 9.09 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.03 percent in September.



