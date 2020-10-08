

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth slowed in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 1.6 percent annually in August, after a 1.8 percent growth in July.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged yearly in August. Economists had expected a 1.8 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in August.



Sales of food grew 0.8 percent, while those of non-food goods fell 0.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 0.2 percent.



