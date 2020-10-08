International Endeavors Corporation: Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update.

As stated in our last press release on October 5, 2020 International Endeavors Corporation announced an LOI with Atrius Energyto license, market and brand its isothermal cell patents. This agreement brings a great opportunity for International Endeavors Corp. and our valued shareholders. The technology fits perfectly with our vision of building several best-in-class solar products thus providing exceptional growth over the coming years.

Company progress for the remainder of year 2020: We look forward to a strong 4th quarter.

Our relationship with Eco-Camps is continuing to grow daily. Eco-Camps continues to surpass expectations of growth given the current trend of social distancing travel. We anticipate up to 90% occupancy rates through the next several months.

Our relationship with Voltage River and Atrius Energy has started growing rapidly. Utilizing the patents held by Atrius Energy, IEC along with Voltage River are developing a line of isothermal cell products that can allow for an unheard of efficiency rating in the 70 - 90 percentile. We are scheduled later this month to film a demonstration of the cell and its uses, in particular how the cell can use thermal energy to generate power all day and night as apposed to a traditional cells limitation of only day.

Bill Martin, VP, stated "Our future is looking bright. The company's growth is proof we are on the right track and we will continue building new, exciting and innovative products.

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC PINK:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609730/Corporate-Update