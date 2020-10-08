

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased in September, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.9 percent increase in August. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 3.9 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to a more moderate annual price rise measured for food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and services, the agency said.



Price for food gained 7.3 percent annually in September and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 6.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in September, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in September and decreased 0.3 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.4 percent annually in September and fell 0.5 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de