Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Awarded Renewal Contract from Steris

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that Steris has renewed its agreement with Service 800. Founded as Innovative Medical Technologies in Ohio in 1985, the company was renamed Steris in 1987 and has approximately 13,000 associates worldwide and with operations in more than 100 countries.

Gail Propson, Service 800's Director of Sales and Marketing, commented, "We are always happy to share when an existing customer has expanded their business. It is a testament to the fact that we deliver on what we promise, to gather actionable and quality customer feedback every day."

About Steris

Steris is a leading provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The company is focused primarily on healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device Customers. Steris's mission is to help our customers create a healthier and safer world by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe. Founded as Innovative Medical Technologies in Ohio in 1985, the company was renamed Steris in 1987. However, some of the businesses that have been acquired and integrated into Steris, notably American Sterilizer Company, have much longer operating histories. We have approximately 13,000 associates worldwide and operate in more than 100 countries.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.steris.com

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

