Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Launches New Platform for Fast-Growing Modular Industry

Innovest is Now A Complete One Stop Shop for Modular Construction, Transforming the Way New Building Projects are Constructed

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The Building Division of Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), consists of Innovest Manufacturing Solutions and Innovest Construction Services, has launched a new platform for the fast-growing modular industry which allows the company to deliver a seamless project from design through close-out, ultimately delivery to clients a well-crafted, exceedingly timed, finished product.

The global modular construction market is forecast to reach $191.62 Billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for affordable housing and increasing investments in the development of commercial and healthcare infrastructure is expected to positively impact market growth. The global modular construction market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5%. According to industry surveys, modular construction provides a 30% to 50% time reduction over the conventional counterpart.

"The Manufacturing Solutions division concentrates on stackable, volume manufacturing of finished and conditioned living space, as well as panelization, structural components, and building envelope finishes on low, mid, and high rise projects. Innovest's ability to purchase in volume allows us to stay extremely competitive with traditional building methods. Our ability to complete finished structures in a controlled environment allows for speed to market. The Company is not impacted by site conditions, weather delays, or other subcontractor's delays which guarantees shorter construction schedules, leading to faster turnovers. This allows customers to start collecting revenue months quicker than they do in today's traditional type construction process," stated John Yenges, Vice President of Operations Innovest Building Solutions.

"The company is currently producing finished living spaces that are able to stack on top of each other for the hospitality industry. Additionally, the company is aggressively branching out into other closely related industries. The company can produce high quality products for hospitals, student dormitories, multi-family housing, low income housing, senior living centers, military housing, and multi-level office spaces. By providing everything from architects to engineers to construction personnel, the company now offers solutions for a majority of todays' construction projects," stated Damon Mintz, Innovest Global's President & Chief Executive Officer.

For more information on the products and solutions, please contact the company or visit the corporate website at https://innovestglobal.com/

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

