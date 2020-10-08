IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today launched an ambitious and novel French training program. At a time when the current health, economic and social crisis is hitting young people really hard, the Group has taken a strategic long-term decision to step up training and pledges to triple the number of sandwich course trainees hiring 100 graduates by the year-end.

While Covid-19 has caused a global economic slump, IDEMIA pledges to raise the number of its sandwich course trainees to 150 by the end of 2020, with a view to making them a top talent pool for the Company's latest-tech France-based jobs. In so doing, the Group reaffirms the importance it places on staff training in its innovation policy.

These new trainees will go to all the Company's French locations including the Courbevoie corporate head office, the Osny, Pessac, Meyreuil and Sophia Antipolis R&D centers, the Vitré and Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray manufacturing plants and the Dijon services center.

Hired trainees will work in jobs and businesses that each location is responsible for, including IT development, software, datascience and deep learning engineering and project management. Some will also work for support departments like HR, procurement, finance, communications and market intelligence. Most sandwich course hires will have had at least four years post-baccalaureate higher education experience and they will be offered 18 to 24 month trainee/employment contracts depending on each one's experience.

IDEMIA's move to ramp up its training programs forms part of its pledge to hire and support top quality staff from all backgrounds and ethnicities, especially in France the Group's home country, which represents a huge source of sandwich course trainees. Indeed the Company sponsors several world class engineering schools.

IDEMIA's VP Human Resources Jeremy Roffe-Vidal said: "At IDEMIA, we are immensely proud to be involved in training top quality people. Our ambitious goal in 2020 to hire 100 sandwich course trainees in France bears out the long-term view we take of our business. Given that we do business in various worldwide markets, we can offer both graduates and experienced professionals a broad array of job opportunities in engineering research, management and sales".

