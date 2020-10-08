PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Advisory Team Bolstered by Addition of Automotive Leader Steve Waller, Proven Executive of Fortune 500, 300 and 100 Financial Institutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Steve Waller, one of the U.S. automotive retail and banking sectors' proven leaders, is joining the Company's advisory team.

Mr. Waller brings unique C-suite experience with Fortune 100, 300 and 500 companies to PowerBand, to accelerate the Company's commercialization of its virtual platform - DRIVRZ - which enables the buying, selling, leasing, trading and financing of vehicles from a smart phone or other digital device, making it as easy to acquire a vehicle as carrying out a transaction on Amazon.

"Steve is a remarkable executive and brings great strategic and operational expertise to PowerBand's mission to transform the automotive retail experience," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings. "His record speaks for itself."

Currently, Mr. Waller is Vice President of Business Development and Transformation at D&P Holdings, LLC ("D&P"), the national insurance administrator that is now a key strategic partner and investor in PowerBand. At D&P, Mr. Waller focuses on tactical business plans, identifying capital sources, revenue growth, compliance and marketing initiatives.

"PowerBand is transforming automotive retail and I'm delighted to be part of this seminal moment in the industry," said Mr. Waller. "I expect PowerBand, and our virtual transaction platform DRIVRZ, will be ubiquitous in very short order."

Some of Mr. Waller's past roles include:

Vice President of National Accounts for US. Bank, the fifth largest bank in the United States: He created and deployed innovative business development and marketing strategies for National Accounts business, growing the pipeline to USD $2 billion after securing opportunities with prospects spanning North America.

Vice President of Sales for National Accounts for JP Morgan Chase, a USD $109+ billion revenue Fortune 100 international banking conglomerate with 250,000 employees worldwide. He transformed the sales department, managing direct sales efforts to develop a national account go-to-market strategy, capturing business through loan growth and increased adaptation of banking and financial services products. Overseeing a staff of 60, he exceeded USD $50 million individual annual growth goal, regularly achieving $100 million in new business, and helped drive record total of closings within a two-year period, going from USD $400 million to USD $2 billion.

Vice President of Corporate Development for GROUP 1, a Fortune 300 international automotive dealership company with 14,500 staff in the US, UK, and Brazil. He expanded market share and presence into new markets in the US and UK. He led four direct and 15 indirect employees and reported directly to the CEO.

Other roles have included: Vice President of Business Development & Origination for Capital Automotive REIT, Houston, Texas; and Vice President Group Manager at Comerica Bank, Houston, Texas.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

