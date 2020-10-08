Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Names New Project Development Manager

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Birchwood Credit Services is announcing the launch of a brand-new position within the company, proudly naming Barret Elliot as the company's new Project Development Manager.

The new position is expected to advance Birchwood's overall goals as a company with orchestrated planning, coordination, and implementation, seamlessly working with all departments, but heavily focused within Sales and Marketing.

"[Barret has been] in many roles such as Sales Representative, Client Support Representative and Business Analyst, [but what] Barret brings to this newest Birchwood position is a well-rounded and well-respected outlook, and a sense of detail that only Barret [has]!" said Joyce Cooper, Vice President of Birchwood Credit Services.

Elliot has been with the company for the last 10 years and was previously a Strategic Business Analyst but is excited to challenge himself with his new role and work to bring Birchwood to a national level.

"I look forward to ongoing collaboration with my talented, creative teammates at Birchwood with the ultimate goal of providing a consistent, unparalleled customer experience," Elliot said.

Birchwood believes that Elliot's new position will advance the company in many ways, and they are ecstatic about the future.

About Birchwood Credit Services:

Birchwood Credit Services, Inc., is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring, and other related services for close to 30 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance, and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

