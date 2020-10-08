The global laptop market size is poised to grow by USD 7.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laptop Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the rising adoption of laptops across educational institutions and corporations, the demand for advanced laptops has increased. This resulted in the development of 2-in-1 laptops. The preference for 2-in-1 laptops has increased among end-users as they offer features of both laptops and tablets. These laptops incorporate an in-built physical keyboard as well as a touchscreen. Moreover, vendors are continually incorporating numerous high-functionality components and in-built features such as 4-16 GB RAM, front and rear cameras, fingerprint readers, and 256 GB to 1 TB data storage in 2-in-1 laptops. These factors are driving the sales of 2-in-1 laptops, contributing to the growth of the laptop market size.

Report Highlights:

The major laptop market growth came from the traditional laptop segment. The ease of use and reliability of traditional laptops are increasing their sales, contributing to laptop market growth. Traditional laptops are the most popular mobile computing devices. They offer many advantages over desktop computers, including portability, ease of use, and compact size. The laptop market share growth by the traditional laptop segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the 2-in-1 laptop segment.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the corporate sector and the gaming industry, the presence of critical vendors in fast-growing economies, and the increasing adoption of laptops in educational institutions will significantly influence laptop market growth in this region.

The global laptop market is fragmented. Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this laptop market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global laptop market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Application of Laptops in Educational Institutions will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing application of laptops in educational institutions is one of the key market growth drivers. Educational institutions such as schools and universities are adopting laptop computers in their classrooms owing to factors such as low costs, wireless access, and convenience. Laptops help students with notetaking, collaborating with other students, writing and editing options, organizing assignments and assessments, and interactive learning. Several schools are adopting virtual technologies and providing online courses, which allow students to learn as per their convenience. Numerous educational institutions across the world are adopting laptops to improve the efficiency of teachers and help students with learning. These factors will boost the market growth.

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laptop market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laptop market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop market vendors

