Zilliant Invites Leaders to Rethink, Redefine and Reimagine B2B Pricing and Sales at MindShare 2020

Attendees of this global, virtual event will see flexible, dynamic and AI-driven pricing and sales solutions in action and hear how customers are turning disruption into opportunity.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced that MindShare 2020: A Virtual Event is open to all global business leaders who are seeking new paths to long-term profitable growth.

The complimentary, three-day event scheduled for October 27, 28 and 29, is centered on providing practical, actionable strategies that can position companies to adapt in-step with disruptive change. Customer sessions include:

An electronic products distributor will explain how the company equips sales reps with guidance to make better pricing and sales decisions and have more productive conversations with customers, while operating in a complex, ultra-competitive market.

A plastics distributor will discuss how the company reimagined price setting, execution and monitoring to transform commercial processes amid a highly complex pricing and sales environment.

A food producer will explain how it evolved its price optimization model in a commodity-based business with creative pricing science, and a flexible, value-linked segmentation approach to improve business performance.

A food service delivery, distribution and cash-and-carry company will showcase how advanced price optimization and price management strategies are helping the company deploy personalized prices that meet company P&L goals and customer expectations.

"There has never been a more challenging time to adjust to changing market dynamics while continuing to meet P&L goals," said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. "Now is the time for company leaders to step back and give a critical eye to the commercial processes that impact the bottom line. We're excited to share how leading companies are embracing price optimization and management, AI, and sales growth solutions to reimagine what it takes to win."

MindShare 2020 will also feature product demonstrations on how flexible, dynamic and AI-driven solutions can tackle pricing, sales and other commercial challenges.

