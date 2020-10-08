Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, October 8
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE:Director's Other Directorships
The Company announces that Bridget Guerin, a non-executive Director of the Company, has stepped down as a non-executive Director of the Board of Charles Stanley Group plc with effect from 30th September 2020.
This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.
Kelly Nice
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
8 October 2020
