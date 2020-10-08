Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Director's Other Directorships

The Company announces that Bridget Guerin, a non-executive Director of the Company, has stepped down as a non-executive Director of the Board of Charles Stanley Group plc with effect from 30th September 2020.

This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

Kelly Nice

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

8 October 2020