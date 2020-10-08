TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, October 8
8 October 2020
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 September 2020 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date15 October 2020
Record Date16 October 2020
Payment Date30 October 2020
Dividend per Share1.50 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson