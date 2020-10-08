FactMR: Growing Applications in Oncology to Boost Taxifolin Market Prospects, concludes Fact.MR

Accelerating research on developing sophisticated oncology drugs has surged exponentially since the past half-a-decade, thus heightening taxifolin usage in several pharmaceutical formulations.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Taxifolin, also known as dihydroquercetin, is a class of polyphenol flavonoid discovered in several plants containing anti-inflammatory properties. Studies reveal that taxifolin possesses substantial antibiotic, analgesic and antioxidant properties as well. Therefore, its uptake in pharmaceuticals has registered a massive increase in the past few years.

Taxifolin has shown to have anti-proliferative effects on many types of cancer cells by inhibiting malignant lipogenesis. By inhibiting the fatty acid synthase in cancer cells, taxifolin prevents further growth and spread. This has prompted experts to tout it as a highly effective therapeutic ingredient in anti-cancer drugs.

The multifarious benefits offered by taxifolin also renders it as an important ingredient to enhance the quality and shelf life of food and beverage products. Based on such extensive applications, the taxifolin market is poised to experience positive growth in the future.

"Prominent vendors are actively pursuing R&D activities by collaborating with pharmaceuticals and API manufacturers in order to enhance their market share," concludes the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Taxifolin Report

North America to hold maximum sway by 2030, attributed to extensive usage across the pharmaceutical industry

Based on purity, the > 95% grade taxifolin appears to be the most lucrative segment

95% grade taxifolin appears to be the most lucrative segment Exhaustive research to formulate oncology drugs to retain taxifolin interest across the pharmaceuticals segment

Global taxifolin market is projected to create a value opportunity worth US$ 1.3 Bn, adding nearly twice the value by 2030

Global Taxifolin Market- Prominent Drivers

Widespread therapeutic effects to heighten incorporation as preservatives across the food & beverage segment, broadening growth prospects

Burgeoning population and increasing health consciousness to augment demand for taxifolin as supplements

Increasing usage in antibiotics preparation to multiply revenue prospects in coming years

Global Taxifolin Market- Key Restraints

Availability of cheaper substitutes such as quercetin may restrain revenue prospects in the upcoming forecast period

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the trade of taxifolin across the global market, disrupting the overall supply chain. Imposition of nationwide lockdowns and restrictions on logistics has led to kinks within production cycles, with output reducing drastically across potential markets.

Disruptions have been especially acute across South Asia & North America, with food & beverage production reducing during Q2 of FY2020. Despite the extensive utilization of taxifolin in pharmaceuticals, the market has declined more than 1.5 fold in the 2nd quarter of FY2020, and has remained in the same position till the mid-3rd quarter of FY2020.

However, resumption of beverage & agriculture chemicals production across regions has provided a thrust to the expansion of the taxifolin market size. Therefore, a V-shaped growth curve is anticipated in the remainder of the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global taxifolin market is fairly consolidated in nature. JW Health Products, Kingherbs Ltd, Kalenika Group, Ametis JSC, and Abcam plc are among the tier-1 players. According to Fact.MR estimates, together, they are projected to account for more than 45% of the global market share in 2020.

Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in extensive research, product development, and collaborations with pharmaceutical/API manufacturers to enhance their market share. Key companies in the market are involved in conservative market play approach, and are looking to enhance the purity of the product at lower costs.

More Valuable Insights on Taxifolin Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global taxifolin market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the taxifolin market on the basis of purity (<95% and ≥95%) and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and agriculture), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

