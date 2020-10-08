Dental Monitoring is excited to welcome Frank Hemm as the company's Chief Commercial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005697/en/

Frank Hemm (Photo: Dental Monitoring)

According to Dental Monitoring CEO and co-founder, Philippe Salah: "Appointing Frank to this newly created global role is a great opportunity for our company, especially at this stage of our growth and worldwide expansion. Frank is based in the USA and will accelerate our team and focus on North America already our biggest single market. We look forward to leveraging his exceptional dental background in sales and marketing gained in his regional and global roles within the Straumann Group, one of the world's largest dental companies. Dental Monitoring is humbled to attract leaders of this caliber. His appointment not only confirms that Dental Monitoring has become one the industry leaders within orthodontics but it will also accelerate our access to the broader and larger overall dental market.

Frank's business career began in management consulting with Andersen Consulting and McKinsey, focusing on business process re-engineering and strategy. He joined the Straumann Group in 2004 as Vice President of Business Development before taking over as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific. In 2012, he was appointed to the Executive Management Board as Head of EMEA and LATAM. In 2013 he was promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Education in 2013 which he held until December 2019.

About Dental Monitoring (www.dental-monitoring.com)

Founded in 2014, Dental Monitoring is the global leader in SaaS solutions for the automated remote assessment and monitoring of orthodontic and dental patients. Using Dental Monitoring's proprietary AI algorithms, over 6,000 registered orthodontists and dentists have monitored and assessed more than 500,000 of their patients. Half a billion patient photographs have been processed through this unique AI platform on behalf of dental professionals to automatically detect over a hundred different clinical intra-oral situations. The Dental Monitoring software suite is designed to address the needs of dental professionals all along the patient journey: from initial virtual consultation to patient engagement and remote monitoring of all types of treatments.

Dental Monitoring is present across Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific with around 300 employees and five offices (Paris, Austin, London, Hong Kong and Sydney).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005697/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Charlotte Garzino c.garzino@dental-monitoring.com