Tara Mullarkey Featured in Forbes For High Ticket Coaching Program

In the Article, Mullarkey Discusses Why She Encourages Women to Rethink How Much They Charge for their Online Courses and Coaching Programs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Tara Mullarkey, an experienced business coach with an MBA, and entrepreneur passionate about helping women everywhere scale their life purpose online, this week was recognized on Forbes for her work as a confidence coach.

Specializing in coaching women and helping them to develop the confidence they need to launch a high-ticket coaching program, Mullarkey supports her clients in business strategy, mindset, and emotional mastery to grow past their limiting beliefs.

"So many women are held back by the fear of being confident and bold in a 'man's world,'" said Mullarkey. "They end up working in a six-figure mindset for the rest of their lives, when in reality, they could easily foray into the world of seven-figures. By helping my clients to take down mental roadblocks and barriers, I show them what's possible and the strategy to achieve it without losing their feminine brilliance, and their time with family."

Mullarkey has found that women typically charge anywhere from $50 to $299 for their online course or coaching program. In reality, these courses are the culmination of a lifetime of experience, and therefore, may deserve a high-ticket price tag. Therefore, Mullarkey is on a mission to show female entrepreneurs that they are worth a much higher price than they are presently using in their offers. Additionally, she believes that transformational coaching clients get better results when held in elite containers with a higher price tag.

"My clients don't realize they come with a wealth of invaluable knowledge that can change another person's life," said Mullarkey. "I want to see women acknowledge their brilliance and become courageous enough to charge appropriately for it. I want to thank Forbes for this recognition and coverage, and look forward to helping many more women explore their true, enlightened purpose and potential."

The Forbes article concludes by stating, "When one woman raises her prices, more women feel capable of doing the same."

