Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 10,613.87 by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Software Defined Perimeter Market Based on Enforcement Point (across Controller, End Point, and Gateway), Based on Component (Services and Solutions) Based on Deployment (On-Cloud and On-Premises) Based on End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Defense, Education, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media & Entertainment, and Telecom) and Based on Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports.

The Global Software Defined Perimeter Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,141 Million in 2019 to USD 10,613.87 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of SDP market size include security framework requirements that are used to secure diversified enterprise applications, increasing cloud-based services and digitalization.

The Software Defined Perimeter Market report provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and offers detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. The report also provides an exhaustive assessment of Software Defined Perimeter Market size, shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Software Defined Perimeter Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-7F297/The_Global_Software_Defined_Perimeter_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SOFTWARE DEFINED PERIMETER MARKET SIZE

SDP covers all endpoints that attempt to access the infrastructure as authenticated through multiple attempts. Therefore, all unauthorized networks are rendered unapproachable, and the perimeter protects the identified network. These often provide the privilege of reducing network attacks by concealing unauthorized or unauthenticated users from network resources. This feature is expected to drive the Software Defined Perimeter Market size.

With the introduction of cloud technologies, the possibility of network attacks against application infrastructure has increased, as conventional perimeter security techniques cannot secure servers. Increasing cloud implementation requires a compatible security architecture model for cloud technologies. This demand from the security architecture model for cloud technologies is expected to fuel the SDP Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-7F297/the-global-software-defined-perimeter

SOFTWARE DEFINED PERIMETER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The security compliance and policy management segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period based on the solution. By automating the entire security compliance and policy management process deployed through software, appliances, and hosted software as a Service (SaaS) or virtual machines, Software Defined Perimeter solutions provide a centralized security compliance and policy management solution.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest Software Defined Perimeter Market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to adopting the software-defined perimeter by large enterprises to deliver high performance, productivity, and escape data vulnerability over the heavy traffic network.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is home to providers of telecommunications networks, e-commerce and retailers, and others. The region also has the highest number of startups. In the coming years, these startups are expected to implement cloud-based solutions. Also, over the forecast period, the increasing need to protect the data, strict regulations, and changing BYOD trends are expected to drive the region's Software Defined Perimeter Market size.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-7F297/The_Global_Software_Defined_Perimeter_Market

SOFTWARE DEFINED PERIMETER (SDP) MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE:

This research report categorizes the Software Defined Perimeter to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Enforcement Point, the Software Defined Perimeter Market studied across Controller, End Point, and Gateway.

Based on Component, the Software Defined Perimeter Market studied across Services and Solutions.

Based on Deployment, the Software Defined Perimeter Market studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on End User, the Software Defined Perimeter Market studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Defense, Education, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media & Entertainment, and Telecom.

Leading Key Vendors :

Certes Networks, Inc.,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.,

Fortinet, Inc.,

Intel Corporation,

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,

RSA Security LLC, and

Symantec Corporation.

Others

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-7F297&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-7F297&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Software Defined Networking Market

The global Software Defined Networking Market size was valued at USD 9,995 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 72,630 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2S35/software-defined-networking

Virtual Private Network Market

The global Virtual Private Network market size is projected to reach USD 3368.8 Million by 2026, from USD 1772.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17T2084/global-virtual-private-network

Adaptive Security Market

Adaptive Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 6,849.82 Million in 2019 to USD 13,347.31 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.75%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-5F35/the-global-adaptive-security

Embedded Security Market

The Global Embedded Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 4,312.76 Million in 2019 to USD 5,699.21 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-6G147/the-global-embedded-security

Cloud Security Market

The global Cloud Security market size is projected to reach USD 5259.6 Million by 2026, from USD 4322.2 Million in 2020

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19X1757/global-cloud-security

Transport Layer Security Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28Y2089/global-transport-layer-security

Cloud Storage Market

The Cloud Storage Market size was valued at USD 46.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 222.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0Q26/cloud-storage

Network Security Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2W291/network-security

Software-Defined Security Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1B1657/global-software-defined-security

Network security management Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20R1048/global-network-security-management

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg