Trintech, Inc.: Trintech and Citrin Cooperman Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Mid-Market Organizations Transform the Financial Close & Reporting Process

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the finance and accounting department, and Citrin Cooperman, Finance Transformation practice, today jointly announced a strategic alliance to deliver finance solutions that empower organizations to deliver real-time insights by mitigating risk, reducing errors, and improving the financial reporting process for mid-market companies.

Trintech and Citrin Cooperman will provide organizations with effective finance processes and technology solutions that optimize efficiencies, visibility, and governance across the entire Record to Report process. By improving and automating these operations, Trintech and Citrin Cooperman will help the office of the CFO reduce costs, mitigate risk, and allow them to free up valuable resources to focus on providing insights or other initiatives that are critical to the business.

"The demand for financial close technology solutions continues to grow as finance departments around the world look to replace manual, error-prone financial close processes with greater automation, control and visibility," said Carlos Catalan, Director, Finance Transformation Practice at Citrin Cooperman. "We believe this strategic alliance with Trintech will help us bring our close transformation services to the next level, and increase the efficiency, and effectiveness of the close processes we develop for our mid-market clients."

"We are confident that organizations committed to digitally enabling and transforming their finance processes will benefit immensely from the combination of Trintech's Adra Suite and Citrin Cooperman's expertise in helping businesses simplify, standardize, and automate their processes," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "Together, we aim to help finance organizations close with confidence by delivering greater efficiency, visibility and simplicity."

Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager), and reporting (Adra Analytics).

To learn more about how Trintech and Citrin Cooperman can benefit your organization, check out our on-demand webinar, "How to Strengthen Your Financial Close process during COVID-19 and into the Future."

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is among the largest, full-service assurance, tax, and business advisory firms in the United States, having steadily built its business serving a diverse and loyal clientele since 1979. Our daily mission is to help our clients "focus on what counts." Rooted in our core values, we provide a comprehensive, integrated business approach to traditional services, which includes proactive insights throughout the lifecycle of our clients wherever they do business, across the globe. Citrin Cooperman is an independent firm associated with Moore Stephens International Limited.

Our specialized team provides integrated management and technology consulting, accounting, tax, and advisory services to our clients. We provide a comprehensive business approach to traditional services and proactive business throughout the lifecycle of our clients.

"When you are free to focus on what counts, business thrives."

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

