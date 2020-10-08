Boomer Naturals Becomes an Official Mask Partner for Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Boomer Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BOMH) - Boomer Naturals, a Las Vegas based health and wellness company, today announced that it will be an official mask company for the Vegas Golden Knights Season 2020-2021.

Boomer Naturals will be creating four custom face masks and two custom neck gaiters for the NHL team, consisting of their standard black and gold colors, as well as the famous Knights logo. This partnership represents a new era in preventative care in sports, as fans of the NHL team will be able to represent their favorite team with the assurance that they are protected from airborne particles.

"We are thrilled to provide high-quality custom Face Masks and Neck Gaiters for the Vegas Golden Knights and their fans this season," says Michael Quaid, CEO of Boomer Naturals. "Our goal in partnering with the Golden Knights is to do our part in keeping fans safe, while allowing them to celebrate a team so near and dear to our Las Vegas community."

Boomer Naturals Reusable Face Masks and Neck Gaiters are made of three layers of tightly woven fabric and enhanced with nano-silver technology to block 99.99% of airborne particles and droplets. Available in four adult and two children sizes, the Boomer Naturals Face Masks are comfortable, breathable, washable, and come in a variety of colors and prints.

"Masks have become a daily necessity that are essential to keeping our community safe during these uncertain times," said Vegas Golden Knights VP of Global Partnerships Mike Mungiello. "We're proud to have our logo displayed on Boomer Naturals Face Masks and Neck Gaiters and can't wait to see Golden Knights fans wearing them around town."

Vegas Golden Knights Face Masks and Neck Gaiters will be available at select retailers, and the Boomer Naturals Las Vegas store and online at www.boomernaturals.com.

About Boomer Naturals

Boomer Naturals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boomer Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company (OTC: BOMH). Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. Boomer Naturals has two divisions, Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy Living's flagship product, Boomer Botanics, is an all-natural botanical blend that helps the body function at its prime. Boomer Naturals Healthy Living products are designed to balance the body and help support and maintain physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama + Boomer Botanics, SKIN Sunscreen, and medical-grade skin care products. Boomer Naturals Personal Protection Equipment offers consumers and businesses PPE of the highest quality with industry-leading reliability. The PPE division's flagship product, Boomer Nano-Silver Reusable Protective Cloth Face Masks, are America's best-selling consumer face masks. Other premium PPE offerings include Nano-Silver Reusable Neck Gaiters, Protective Face Shields, Non-Sterile Nitrile Examination Gloves, Non-Woven Protective Gowns, and Protective Safety Glasses.

Boomer Naturals products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale.com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com. Boomer Naturals products are also available at the Boomer Naturals retail store, CVS retail locations, CVS.com, Tommy Bahama retail locations, golf shops, and other select retail stores across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.

CONTACT

Kate Stuard on behalf of Boomer Naturals

309-533-2206

kstuard@interdependence.com

SOURCE: Boomer Naturals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609667/Boomer-Naturals-Becomes-an-Official-Mask-Partner-for-Vegas-Golden-Knights