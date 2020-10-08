Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020
08.10.2020 | 17:20
Teon Therapeutics, Inc.: Teon Therapeutics to Present at Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase on October 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Teon Therapeutics, Inc. has been invited to present at the Fall Private Company Showcase hosted by Solebury Trout, BMO and Davis Polk which is being held virtually on October 15, 2020.

Teon is scheduled to present on October 15 at 11:40am PT, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2408/37746

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email info@teonthera.com

About Teon:

Teon Therapeutics is a private biopharma start-up developing a portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment. Teon's lead program is first-in-class A2BR-specific antagonist that will enter Phase 1b trials in 2021. Our experienced leadership team are experts in adenosine and GPCR therapeutics and were primary inventors of Lexiscan and Ranexa, which led to the acquisition of CV Therapeutics by Gilead.

Contact:

info@teonthera.com

SOURCE: Teon Therapeutics



https://www.accesswire.com/609721/Teon-Therapeutics-to-Present-at-Solebury-Trout-Private-Company-Showcase-on-October-15-2020

