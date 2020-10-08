Khanh Mendelowitz Speaks Out on Controlling What You Can Control

Khanh Mendelowitz was Recently Featured in an Exclusive Interview

QUINCY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Khanh Mendelowitz shared what she has learned throughout her career, how she maintains a healthy work-life balance and helpful advice for start-up companies.

Khanh Mendelowitz currently acts as the business development manager at the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investments (MOITI). She is also the project director for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), aimed to match grants to Massachusetts companies to help them export to foreign markets.

In the interview, Khanh Mendelowitz explained that she loves working for MOITI because she finds meaning in her role in bringing foreign direct investments to the Commonwealth in order to create jobs and enhance the Commonwealth's economy. She also shared how she enjoys working with small businesses through the STEP grant program, encouraging and enabling them to export to foreign markets.

She further shared that her work motivates her.

"I have found in working with entrepreneurs and small businesses that they really need help yet don't know where to go. When I speak at various Innovation Labs, start-ups and entrepreneurs are often frustrated in feeling that the government does little to support them," said Khanh Mendelowitz.

"It is quite true that the government does not help by investing taxpayer funds into start-ups because of the risks involved. However, we have in the Commonwealth venture capital and Quasi agencies that are half public half private that support businesses directly. I communicate with these businesses and make introductions so that they are able to pursue this kind of assistance."

Mendelowitz also shared some valuable advice that she has never forgotten.

"You may not control the events that have happened to you, but you can try your very best not to be reduced by them."

About Khanh Mendelowitz

Born in Saigon, Vietnam, Khan Mendelowitz specializes in helping entrepreneurs and start-ups fund operations and export to foreign markets. She moved to the U.S. after completing her Master's degree in Counseling Psychology. From 2013 to 2017, she worked as court interpreter for the Massachusetts Trial Court. During that time, Khanh attended the Harvard Extension School and studied International Relations. Khan Mendelowitz is currently the business development manager at the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investments (MOITI) and the project director for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).

