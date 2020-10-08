The MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl 2020; October 13-16, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The MicroCap Rodeo continues this year with its first virtual event set for October 13-16, 2020. This year' "Best Ideas" conference focuses solely on 25 public companies recommended by institutional investors and qualified individual investors. The event will feature 2 days of company presentations followed by 2 days of pre-scheduled 1-1's.
This year's event is sponsored by Lake Street Capital Markets, Northland Capital Markets, Marcum Accountants/Advisors, and Issuer Direct. Issuer Direct is also providing the registration software as well as the platform for the virtual presentations, private meetings, and newswire services.
Investors wishing to attend the conference and request meetings are invited to register for free at: www.microcaprodeo.com
Anyone needing assistance with registration is asked to contact Angie at Angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com
Conference Format:
Presentations will commence at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th and 14th, and continue all day on the 13th and for a ½ day on the 14th. Each attending company will have a 25 minute virtual presentation. One on ones will be held by appointment on October 14th, 15th and 16th.
An alphabetical list of presenting companies can be found here: https://microcaprodeo.com/presenting-companies
Aspira Women's Health
AWH
NasdaqCM
Assure Holdings
ARHH
OTC
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
CSSE
NasdaqGM
Cloudcall Group plc
CALL:L
LSE
Daxor Corporation
DXR
NYSE American
Digirad Corporation
DRAD
NasdaqGM
Dragontail Systems
DRRGF
ASX
electroCore
ECOR
NasdaqGS
HyreCar
HYRE
NasdaqCM
Issuer Direct Corporation
ISDR
NYSE American
Kaleyra
KLR
NYSE American
LMP Automotive Holdings
LMPX
NasdaqGS
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MDP.V
TSXV
Milestone Scientific
MLSS
NYSE American
MIND Technology Inc.
MIND
NasdaqGS
Myomo
MYO
NYSE American
Nephros, Inc.
NEPH
NasdaqGS
PFSweb, Inc.
PFSW
NasdaqCM
Protech Home Medical Corp.
PTQ, PTQQF
TSXV; OTC
Strata Skin Sciences
SSKN
NasdaqCM
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.
STRM
NasdaqCM
Support.com
SPRT
NasdaqCM
TETRA Technologies
TTI
NYSE
Thunderbird Entertainment
THBRF
OTC
Contact us for more information:
info@microcaprodeo.com
SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609656/The-MicroCap-Rodeo-Best-Ideas-Bowl-2020-October-13-16-2020