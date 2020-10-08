Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Adastra Labs in 50% aller Cannabisgeschäfte präsent! Das 200 Mio. CAD Umsatzszenario wird Realität...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2020 | 21:32
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl 2020; October 13-16, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The MicroCap Rodeo continues this year with its first virtual event set for October 13-16, 2020. This year' "Best Ideas" conference focuses solely on 25 public companies recommended by institutional investors and qualified individual investors. The event will feature 2 days of company presentations followed by 2 days of pre-scheduled 1-1's.

This year's event is sponsored by Lake Street Capital Markets, Northland Capital Markets, Marcum Accountants/Advisors, and Issuer Direct. Issuer Direct is also providing the registration software as well as the platform for the virtual presentations, private meetings, and newswire services.

Investors wishing to attend the conference and request meetings are invited to register for free at: www.microcaprodeo.com

Anyone needing assistance with registration is asked to contact Angie at Angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com

Conference Format:

Presentations will commence at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th and 14th, and continue all day on the 13th and for a ½ day on the 14th. Each attending company will have a 25 minute virtual presentation. One on ones will be held by appointment on October 14th, 15th and 16th.

An alphabetical list of presenting companies can be found here: https://microcaprodeo.com/presenting-companies

Aspira Women's Health

AWH

NasdaqCM

Assure Holdings

ARHH

OTC

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.

CSSE

NasdaqGM

Cloudcall Group plc

CALL:L

LSE

Daxor Corporation

DXR

NYSE American

Digirad Corporation

DRAD

NasdaqGM

Dragontail Systems

DRRGF

ASX

electroCore

ECOR

NasdaqGS

HyreCar

HYRE

NasdaqCM

Issuer Direct Corporation

ISDR

NYSE American

Kaleyra

KLR

NYSE American

LMP Automotive Holdings

LMPX

NasdaqGS

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MDP.V

TSXV

Milestone Scientific

MLSS

NYSE American

MIND Technology Inc.

MIND

NasdaqGS

Myomo

MYO

NYSE American

Nephros, Inc.

NEPH

NasdaqGS

PFSweb, Inc.

PFSW

NasdaqCM

Protech Home Medical Corp.

PTQ, PTQQF

TSXV; OTC

Strata Skin Sciences

SSKN

NasdaqCM

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

STRM

NasdaqCM

Support.com

SPRT

NasdaqCM

TETRA Technologies

TTI

NYSE

Thunderbird Entertainment

THBRF

OTC

Contact us for more information:
info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609656/The-MicroCap-Rodeo-Best-Ideas-Bowl-2020-October-13-16-2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.