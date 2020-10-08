The MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl 2020; October 13-16, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The MicroCap Rodeo continues this year with its first virtual event set for October 13-16, 2020. This year' "Best Ideas" conference focuses solely on 25 public companies recommended by institutional investors and qualified individual investors. The event will feature 2 days of company presentations followed by 2 days of pre-scheduled 1-1's.

This year's event is sponsored by Lake Street Capital Markets, Northland Capital Markets, Marcum Accountants/Advisors, and Issuer Direct. Issuer Direct is also providing the registration software as well as the platform for the virtual presentations, private meetings, and newswire services.

Investors wishing to attend the conference and request meetings are invited to register for free at: www.microcaprodeo.com

Anyone needing assistance with registration is asked to contact Angie at Angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com

Conference Format:

Presentations will commence at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th and 14th, and continue all day on the 13th and for a ½ day on the 14th. Each attending company will have a 25 minute virtual presentation. One on ones will be held by appointment on October 14th, 15th and 16th.

An alphabetical list of presenting companies can be found here: https://microcaprodeo.com/presenting-companies

Aspira Women's Health AWH NasdaqCM Assure Holdings ARHH OTC Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE NasdaqGM Cloudcall Group plc CALL:L LSE Daxor Corporation DXR NYSE American Digirad Corporation DRAD NasdaqGM Dragontail Systems DRRGF ASX electroCore ECOR NasdaqGS HyreCar HYRE NasdaqCM Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR NYSE American Kaleyra KLR NYSE American LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX NasdaqGS Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. MDP.V TSXV Milestone Scientific MLSS NYSE American MIND Technology Inc. MIND NasdaqGS Myomo MYO NYSE American Nephros, Inc. NEPH NasdaqGS PFSweb, Inc. PFSW NasdaqCM Protech Home Medical Corp. PTQ, PTQQF TSXV; OTC Strata Skin Sciences SSKN NasdaqCM Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM NasdaqCM Support.com SPRT NasdaqCM TETRA Technologies TTI NYSE Thunderbird Entertainment THBRF OTC

Contact us for more information:

info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609656/The-MicroCap-Rodeo-Best-Ideas-Bowl-2020-October-13-16-2020