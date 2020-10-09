Technavio has been monitoring the global firefighting foam market and it is poised to grow by 175.3 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angus International Safety Group, Buckeye Fire Equipment Co., Dafo Fomtec AB, DIC Corp., Fabrik chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamer Gmbh Co. KG, Fire Service Plus Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Perimeter Solutions LP, and SFFECO Global are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in construction and expansion of airports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the firefighting foam market size. However, the limitations of firefighting foams might hamper market growth.

Firefighting Foam Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Firefighting Foam Market is segmented as below:

End-user Oil And Gas Aviation Mining Marine Other End-users

Product Aqueous Film-forming Foam Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film-forming Foam Protein Foam Synthetic Detergent Foam Other Foams

Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Firefighting Foam Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The firefighting foam market report covers the following areas:

Firefighting Foam Market Size

Firefighting Foam Market Trends

Firefighting Foam Market Industry Analysis

Firefighting Foam Market Share

This study identifies increasing use of fluorine-free firefighting foams as viable alternatives to AFFF as one of the prime reasons driving the firefighting foam market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Firefighting Foam Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist firefighting foam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the firefighting foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the firefighting foam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of firefighting foam market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Oil and gas

Aviation

Mining

Marine

Other end-users

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Aqueous film-forming foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Alcohol resistant aqueous film-forming foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Protein foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Synthetic detergent foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other foams Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Strategic M&A among market vendors

Increasing use of fluorine-free firefighting foams as viable alternatives to AFFF

Transition from C8 to C6 fluorochemistry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Angus International Safety Group

Buckeye Fire Equipment Co.

Dafo Fomtec AB

DIC Corp.

Fabrik chemischer Präparate von Dr. Richard Sthamer Gmbh Co. KG

Fire Service Plus, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Perimeter Solutions LP

SFFECO Global

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

