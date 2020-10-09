

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is tipped to rise 3.2 percent on month and fall 6.9 percent on year after sinking 6.5 percent on month and 7.6 percent on year in July.



Australia will provide August numbers for home loans; in July, home loans were up 10.7 percent on month and investment lending rose 3.5 percent.



The Philippines will release August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports plummeted 24.4 percent on year and exports fell an annual 9.6 percent for a trade deficit of $1.827 billion.



China will see September results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in August, their scores were 54.0 and 55.1, respectively.



Finally, the markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Friday for Hangul Day and National Day, respectively. They'll reopen on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

