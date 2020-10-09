Technavio has been monitoring the shaker bottles market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 32.54 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005834/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amway Corp., BlenderBottle Co., Cyclone Cup LLC, Danone SA, GNC Holdings Inc., Hydra Cup Inc., Newell Brands Inc., PhD Nutrition Ltd., Smartgroup AB, and Universal Nutrition are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing health and fitness industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Shaker Bottles Market in US is segmented as below:

Type Plastic Stainless Steel Others

Application Other Supplement Mixes Protein Mixes



Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The shaker bottles market in us report covers the following areas:

Shaker Bottles Market in US Size

Shaker Bottles Market in US Trends

Shaker Bottles Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles as one of the prime reasons driving the shaker bottles market growth in US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist shaker bottles market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the shaker bottles market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shaker bottles market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shaker bottles market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Other supplement mixes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Protein mixes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Plastic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stainless steel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles

Rising demand for limited edition shaker bottles

Popularity of dual-storage shaker bottles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amway Corp.

BlenderBottle Co.

Cyclone Cup LLC

Danone SA

GNC Holdings Inc.

Hydra Cup Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

PhD Nutrition Ltd.

Smartgroup AB

Universal Nutrition

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005834/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/