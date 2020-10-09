Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Adastra Labs in 50% aller Cannabisgeschäfte präsent! Das 200 Mio. CAD Umsatzszenario wird Realität...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
08.10.20
19:37 Uhr
2,400 Euro
+0,027
+1,14 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4002,42108:21
2,4082,40908:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2020 | 08:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Paul Warton EVP Extruded Solutions

Paul Warton, business unit president at global aluminium company Constellium, has been appointed executive vice president for Hydro's Extruded Solutions business area.

Warton (59) will report to President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and join the Corporate Management Board. He will start his new position on February 1, replacing Egil Hogna, who will leave Hydro to become CEO at Nordic consultancy Norconsult.

Warton has extensive experience from the aluminium industry, including different leadership positions in US-based aluminium company Alcoa and in aluminium extrusions company Sapa, now a part of Hydro. He has worked in Constellium since 2010, where he is currently global business unit president for Automotive Structures and Industry. He holds a degree in production engineering from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from London Business School.

Hogna will leave Hydro on December 1. Erik Fossum, Head of Precision Tubing in Extruded Solutions, will act as EVP of Extruded Solutions until Warton joins Hydro on February 1, 2021.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 414 06 376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 929 79 797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com

NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.