

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined at a slower pace in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased 4.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.2 percent fall in July.



Among the eight largest categories in the industry, production in the machinery repair and installation sector contracted the most.



Production of repair and installation machines declined 28.1 percent in August and transportation fell 12.6 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de