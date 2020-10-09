

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Friday said it will supply 49 Citadis trams to Nantes Métropole for around 200 million euros.



The Citadis trams for Nantes are particularly energy efficient and over 99% recyclable.



According to the company, the Citadis trams have standardised, proven, more accessible components, providing the residents of Nantes with reliable, readily available way to move around the city.



Seven of Alstom's 13 sites in France will be involved in the design and manufacture of the tram for Nantes Métropole.



Alstom has sold more than 2,600 Citadis trams to date to over 50 cities in 20 countries around the world. These include 23 in France.



In Paris, Alstom shares were trading at 41.13 euros, up 1.5 percent.



