Sanoma Corp: Sanoma will publish its Q3 2020 Interim Report on 29 October 2020

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 9 October 2020 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Q3 2020 Interim Report on 29 October 2020

Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2020 on Thursday 29 October 2020 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/investors after publishing.

An analyst and investor webcast and teleconference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00. The live webcast can be followed via https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results .

To ask questions by phone during the live webcast, please join in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time by dialling one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422



Confirmation code for the call is 58838770#

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/investors .

Interview opportunities for media by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com .

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.