Evolution and William Hill announce partnership for US market

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with William Hill for the supply of Live Casino content and services across the USA.

The deal is for the whole of the USA and will begin with the rollout of Live Casino for William Hill in New Jersey, streamed live from Evolution's Atlantic City studio, with additional states to follow.

William Hill PLC is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies, employing over 12,500 people. Its origins are in the UK where it was founded in 1934, and where it is listed on the London Stock Exchange. In 2012, it established William Hill US with a focus on retail and mobile operations in Nevada, which is now the largest sports betting business in the USA. William Hill US (www.williamhill.us) currently operates 113 race and sports books in Nevada and the state's leading mobile sports betting app. The company also operates in New Jersey, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Delaware and Rhode Island.

Johan Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Malta and Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, commented: "We are very proud to have been selected by William Hill US. Our Live Casino solutions have been instrumental in helping to make William Hill's Live Casino a stand-out offering in regulated European markets. We very much look forward to achieving the same high levels of success for William Hill in the United States."

