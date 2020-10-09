Anzeige
Freitag, 09.10.2020
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
Invitation to Electrolux Q3 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the third quarter of 2020 will be published on October 23, 2020, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The third quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-566-426-51

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-3333-000-804

Participants in US should call +1-631-9131-422

Pin code: 36830556#

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q3-presentation,c3213178

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3213178/1317010.pdf

Release

